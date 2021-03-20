$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $601.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $260.00 and a twelve month high of $626.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.13.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

