$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,150,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,320,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 81,785 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. 35,972,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,635,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

