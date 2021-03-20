$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will post $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.82. UGI posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,740. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Motco grew its stake in UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

