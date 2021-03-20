100,000 Shares in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000.

SCOAU opened at $10.26 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69.

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

