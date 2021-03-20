10,402 Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

