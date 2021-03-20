10,686 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEL opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

