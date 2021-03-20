$107.87 Million in Sales Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will report sales of $107.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.73 million and the highest is $116.00 million. PQ Group reported sales of $361.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $557.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $555.01 million to $560.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $593.37 million, with estimates ranging from $582.81 million to $614.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PQG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,079,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,954. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.