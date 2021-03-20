10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $1,270,200.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,261,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -129.53 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.89.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 131.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

