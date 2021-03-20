11,081 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

