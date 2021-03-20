1,171 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,093,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,697,000 after acquiring an additional 86,059 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 828,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,838,000 after acquiring an additional 36,844 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 789,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,594 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 460,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $58.43 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32.

