1,200 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 135,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,317.68 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. On average, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $41,647.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

