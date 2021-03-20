12,711 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $40,178,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $1,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

