13,000 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

