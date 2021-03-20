$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $8.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIFE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,368. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

