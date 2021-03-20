1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 84,503 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of FLMN opened at $4.78 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $411.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.