155,299 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 155,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 252,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

SYF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. 9,836,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

