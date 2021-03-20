1,561 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,880,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.