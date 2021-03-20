$174.00 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce $174.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.60 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $163.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $666.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.15 million to $667.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $668.21 million, with estimates ranging from $662.80 million to $673.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million.

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.