1,878 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 429,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,471,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,166,000 after purchasing an additional 320,296 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 474.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 261,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 216,074 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVT opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

