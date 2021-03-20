1inch Price Reaches $4.97 on Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. 1inch has a total market cap of $740.37 million and approximately $113.14 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00008348 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1inch has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.00457515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00138763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00060674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00665083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00074885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,074,598 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#.

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars.

