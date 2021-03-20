$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.36 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GameStop.

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 12,690.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $200.27. 24,677,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,001,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

