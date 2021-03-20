$244.70 Million in Sales Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to announce sales of $244.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.39 million and the highest is $245.00 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $209.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $975.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $973.60 million to $978.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,579. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

