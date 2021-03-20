24,791 Shares in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWOU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $11,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWOU opened at $10.28 on Friday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98.

About ACON S2 Acquisition

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

