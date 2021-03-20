2,622 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.10. 3,343,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $169.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.