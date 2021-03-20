$284.73 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report sales of $284.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.75 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $283.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $998.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 503,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $477,946.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,011 shares of company stock worth $9,336,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

