2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Down 5.8%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $35.90. Approximately 1,813,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,615,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Get 2U alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.