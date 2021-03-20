$3.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.06 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $15.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

BLDR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,608,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

