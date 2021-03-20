3,166 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Editas Medicine by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 66,908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.