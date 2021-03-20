330 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,357,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

