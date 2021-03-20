$35.39 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce sales of $35.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.17 million and the lowest is $34.61 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $32.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $151.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC remained flat at $$18.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.25 million, a PE ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 1.25. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

