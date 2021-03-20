3,710 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,878,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

