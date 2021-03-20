3,904 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,513,000 shares of company stock worth $101,994,460 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

