3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

