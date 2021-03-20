3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in 3M by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,632,000 after acquiring an additional 367,231 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in 3M by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 400,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after acquiring an additional 330,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.71. 6,678,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,375. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $192.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

