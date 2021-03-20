$4.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce earnings of $4.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.99. Cigna reported earnings of $4.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $20.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $22.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,060,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,189. Cigna has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $248.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,220 shares of company stock worth $36,760,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

