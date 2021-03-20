$42.18 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report $42.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.94 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $190.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.76 million to $192.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $234.10 million, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $240.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Barclays lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

NASDAQ:BIGC remained flat at $$54.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,667. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840,382 shares of company stock valued at $109,801,713 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

