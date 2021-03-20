4,348 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,753.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $131.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.