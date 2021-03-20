4,373 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after buying an additional 2,146,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,429,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after buying an additional 792,621 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,071,000 after buying an additional 629,226 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.34, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

