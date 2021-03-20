$49.23 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $49.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.38 million to $50.00 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $45.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $202.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.85 million to $210.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $214.51 million, with estimates ranging from $204.43 million to $232.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 856,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

