$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.38 billion and the highest is $6.46 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $5.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $24.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,508 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $13,606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,916,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,744,888. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.