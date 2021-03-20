$517.67 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce sales of $517.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.60 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $449.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:BGS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.06. 2,256,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,540. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.