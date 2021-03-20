52,740 Shares in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 496,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 152,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

YRCW opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Equities analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

