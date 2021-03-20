5,285 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.