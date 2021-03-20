$53.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post $53.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $233.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $235.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $279.38 million, with estimates ranging from $273.70 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,236.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $46,581,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $26,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. 4,206,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,942. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.78.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

