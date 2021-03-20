6,136 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

