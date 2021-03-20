712,085 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 712,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

LUMN stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

