$735.08 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce sales of $735.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $764.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.30 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $725.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMS. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.