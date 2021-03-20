$824.50 Million in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to post $824.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $848.00 million and the lowest is $801.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $745.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. 432,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,101. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

