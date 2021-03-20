$827.65 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post sales of $827.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.00 million and the highest is $835.00 million. Ciena posted sales of $894.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Ciena by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. 1,817,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. Ciena has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

