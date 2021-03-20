888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of 888 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. 888 has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

